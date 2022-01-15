|Service:
|Pending Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Mike Lovell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Griswold
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Red Oak Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
