Michael McMath
Service:Graveside 
Name:Michael McMath
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 7, 2020
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Clearfield, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In his name to be decided later
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

Open visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing practiced.