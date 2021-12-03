Mike Fine
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Mike Fine 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 7 
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 6 
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends may meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home by 10:30 AM for procession to the cemetery.

