Mike Flynn
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Michael "Mike" G. Flynn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 19, 2023 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 18, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Veterans United of Southwest Iowa
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:

Mike passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

