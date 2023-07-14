|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Michael "Mike" G. Flynn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 19, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 18, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Veterans United of Southwest Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
Mike passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Michael "Mike" G. Flynn, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Wabash Memorial Chapel
