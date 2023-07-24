|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Michael "Mike" Fletcher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 28
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held at the Massena Cemetery.
|Notes:
Michael “Mike” Lee Fletcher, 59, of Anita, Iowa, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Michael’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Michael "Mike" Lee Fletcher, 59, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
