Mike Fletcher
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Michael "Mike" Fletcher
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 28
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:A private family burial will be held at the Massena Cemetery.
Notes:

Michael “Mike” Lee Fletcher, 59, of Anita, Iowa, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Michael’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

