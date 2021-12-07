|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Michael Selby
|Pronunciation:
|sell bee
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church, Corning
|Visitation Location:
|First Presbyterian Church, Corning
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Etna Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Michael Selby, 71, Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
