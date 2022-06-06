Michael Sipes, II
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Michael Sipes, II
Pronunciation: 
Age:  47
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, Jun 8, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Oregon First Christian Church
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Tues, Jun 7, 2022
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.