|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Michael Springer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Bethesda Lutheran Church, North of Clarinda
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|Bethesda Cemetery
|Notes:
Michael passed away on November 22, 2021, in Mount Ayr.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Michael Springer, 81, Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 28
Anniversaries
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27