Michael Springer
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Michael Springer
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 30, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Bethesda Lutheran Church, North of Clarinda
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:Bethesda Cemetery
Notes:

Michael passed away on November 22, 2021, in Mount Ayr.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/

