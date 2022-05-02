Michael Techau
Service: Funeral
Name: Michael Techau
Pronunciation: tech - ow
Age: 55
From: Silver City, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.  (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Silver City Fire and Rescue or donor's choice
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Mineola, IA Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644528/michael--techau/

