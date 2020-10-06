|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Michael Voltmer
|Pronunciation:
|VOLT-mer
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Previous:
|Craig, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 am
|Visitation End:
|10:00 am
|Memorials:
|to the Voltmer family
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Craig I.O.O.F., with full military honors
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Michael Voltmer, 49, Burlington Junction, Missouri
