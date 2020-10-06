Michael Voltmer
Service: Funeral
Name: Michael Voltmer
Pronunciation:VOLT-mer
Age: 49
From: Burlington Junction, Missouri
Previous:Craig, Missouri
Day and Date: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 am
Visitation End: 10:00 am
Memorials:to the Voltmer family
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home
Cemetery: Craig I.O.O.F., with full military honors
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.