Michael W. "Mike" Bartles, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Visitation and Time of Gathering
Name:Michael W. "Mike" Bartles
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 8, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 pm 
Visitation End:7:00 pm 
Memorials:

In Mike's name directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry or People For Paws.

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa (At A Later Date) 
Notes:Mike unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.