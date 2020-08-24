|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Michael W. Rupe
|Pronunciation:
|Roop
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Michael passed away August 21, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. He was the owner of Rupe's Pub in Glenwood for many years. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
