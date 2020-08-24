Service: Visitation
Name: Michael W. Rupe
Pronunciation: Roop 
Age: 75
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Michael passed away August 21, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. He was the owner of Rupe's Pub in Glenwood for many years. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com 

