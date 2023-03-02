Mike Ward
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation and Luncheon
Name:Michael L. "Wardy" Ward
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Buffalo, Missouri
Previous:Formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Saturday, April 8, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial for Mike and his parents, Don and Jeri will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, following the visitation at Southlawn Memorial Gardens in Atlantic.

Notes:

Michael L. Ward, 65, of Buffalo, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home.  Mike is the son of the late Donald “Pappy” and Geraldine “Jeri” Ward.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mike’s family and their arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

