Michael Wayne McHugh, 68, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Celebration of Life and Inurnment
Name: Michael Wayne McHugh
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Roundy Center, 66 4th Street, Woodbine, Iowa 51579
Visitation Location: There is no scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Michael McHugh Memorial Fund for headstone expenses.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine, Iowa
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.