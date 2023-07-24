|Service:,
|Celebration of Life and Inurnment
|Name:
|Michael Wayne McHugh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Roundy Center, 66 4th Street, Woodbine, Iowa 51579
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Michael McHugh Memorial Fund for headstone expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine, Iowa
|Notes:
Michael Wayne McHugh, 68, Tarkio, Missouri
