Service: Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name: Michelle (Shilhanek) Kirchert
Pronunciation: Shell hawn eck
Age: 47
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May, 7, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: Michelle Kirchert Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
Notes:

Michelle passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her residence in Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

