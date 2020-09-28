|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mick Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|6:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Rock Port Baptist Church or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Mick Lewis, 72, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
