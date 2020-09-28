Mick Lewis, 72, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:Funeral 
Name:Mick Lewis
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time:10:00 am
Location:Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 pm
Visitation End:6:00 pm
Memorials:Rock Port Baptist Church or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.