|Celebration of Life
|Mickie Rae Jones
|70
|Malvern
|Wednesday, December 22, 2021
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Red Oak Train Depot, 305 S. 2nd St.
|Mickie passed away on December 17, 2021. A funeral will be held at a later date (to be announced) at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Atlantic.
