Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Mickie Rae Jones 
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Malvern 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 22, 2021 
Time:11 a.m.-3 p.m. 
Location:Red Oak Train Depot, 305 S. 2nd St. 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mickie passed away on December 17, 2021. A funeral will be held at a later date (to be announced) at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Atlantic. 

