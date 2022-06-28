Midge Stanley
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Midge Stanley
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday ~ June 30, 2022
Time:12:00 to 1:00 PM with a Rosary at 12:30
Location:

St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church ~ Omaha, NE

There will be a lunch and fellowship following the Mass at the Mainelli Center in Omaha, NE

Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ July 1, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM with a Prayer Service at 10:30 AM
Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to St. Clare Catholic Church in Clariinda, IA; St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha, NE; or to Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri
Notes:

Midge passed away peacefully at her home in Omaha with her loving family surrounding her on Monday, June 27, 2022;

There will also be a Visitation and Rosary Service on Friday evening from 5 to 7 PM at Muehlebach Funeral Care in Kansas City, Missouri with a Rosary at 6:30 PM.

There will also be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Redemptorist Catholich Church in Kansas City Missouri.  Lunch and Fellowship will follow at the  Irish Heritage Center in Kansas City following the committal.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

