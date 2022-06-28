|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Midge Stanley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ June 30, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 to 1:00 PM with a Rosary at 12:30
|Location:
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church ~ Omaha, NE
There will be a lunch and fellowship following the Mass at the Mainelli Center in Omaha, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ July 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM with a Prayer Service at 10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to St. Clare Catholic Church in Clariinda, IA; St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha, NE; or to Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri
|Notes:
Midge passed away peacefully at her home in Omaha with her loving family surrounding her on Monday, June 27, 2022;
There will also be a Visitation and Rosary Service on Friday evening from 5 to 7 PM at Muehlebach Funeral Care in Kansas City, Missouri with a Rosary at 6:30 PM.
There will also be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Redemptorist Catholich Church in Kansas City Missouri. Lunch and Fellowship will follow at the Irish Heritage Center in Kansas City following the committal.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Midge Stanley, age 74, Omaha, Nebraska
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
Anniversaries
-
Jun 28