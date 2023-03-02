Service: Pending
Name: Mike Hargis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Mike passed away Wednesday, March i, 2023 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.