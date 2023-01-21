Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Mike Mead
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Church, or the Red Oak Public Library
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

