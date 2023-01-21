|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Mike Mead
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 26, 2023
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Church, or the Red Oak Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Mike Mead, 80, of Stanton, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
