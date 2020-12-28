|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Mike Vasquez
|Pronunciation:
|vas-kwez
|Age:
|48
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 3, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 to 5:00 pm
|Location:
|Classic Cafe - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Vasquez Family Fund c/o Malvern Bank.
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mike passed away on December 24, 2020 in Omaha. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Mike Vasquez, 48, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.