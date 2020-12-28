Mike Vasquez
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Mike Vasquez
Pronunciation:vas-kwez
Age:48
From:Malvern, IA
Day and Date:Sunday, January 3, 2021
Time:2:00 to 5:00 pm
Location:Classic Cafe - Malvern
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Vasquez Family Fund c/o Malvern Bank.
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Mike passed away on December 24, 2020 in Omaha.  Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

