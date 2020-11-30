|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Mike "Whitey" Teachout
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mike passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. The family will not be present for the visitation. All those attending will need to follow the current COVID guidelines. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed. Also a limit of 15 visitors at one time are allowed in the funeral home.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mike "Whitey" Teachout, 63 of Shenandoah, IA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.