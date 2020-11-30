Mike "Whitey" Teachout
Service:Memorial Visitation 
Name:Mike "Whitey" Teachout
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 5, 2020 
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:5:00 p.m. 
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mike passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. The family will not be present for the visitation. All those attending will need to follow the current COVID guidelines. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed. Also a limit of 15 visitors at one time are allowed in the funeral home.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

