|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mildred A. "Milly" Connell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2PM
|Visitation End:
|4PM
|Memorials:
|Faith Community Church or the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Mildred A. "Milly" Connell, 90, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23