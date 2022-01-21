Service: Funeral
Name: Mildred A. "Milly" Connell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 24, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022
Visitation Start: 2PM
Visitation End: 4PM
Memorials: Faith Community Church or the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

