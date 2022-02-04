|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mildred Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Neola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Honey Creek, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Saint John Lutheran Church in Honey Creek, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
Monday, February 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Saint John Lutheran Church, Neola Fire & Rescue, or Neola Area Community Center
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Neola Township Cemetery
|Notes:
Please visit the funeral home's website for the full obituary.
Mildred Carlson, age 98, of Neola, Iowa
