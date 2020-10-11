|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Mildred Conrad
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 13
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials mat be directed to Red Oak Rehab & Care Center
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.
Live stream will be available on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook. Facial covering and social distancing recommended.
Mildred Conrad, 100, Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.