Mildred Conrad
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Mildred Conrad 
Age:100
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, IA 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 13 
Visitation Start:11:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials mat be directed to Red Oak Rehab & Care Center 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, IA 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. 

Live stream will be available on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook. Facial covering and social distancing recommended. 

