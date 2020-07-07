Mildred Garner
Service:Private Graveside
Name:Mildred Garner
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com