Service: Funeral Services
Name: Mildred Irene Dye
Pronunciation: 
Age: 99
From: Stanberry, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO