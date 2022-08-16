|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Mildred Lonnevik
|Pronunciation:
|Lon-eh-vic
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (one hour prior)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family who have established a memorial fund
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|(at a later date) St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery - Belmond, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647948/mildred-lonnevik/
Mildred Lonnevik, 95, Glenwood, IA
