Mildred Lonnevik
Service: Memorial
Name: Mildred Lonnevik
Pronunciation: Lon-eh-vic
Age: 95
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior)
Memorials: Directed to the family who have established a memorial fund
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: (at a later date) St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery - Belmond, Iowa
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647948/mildred-lonnevik/

