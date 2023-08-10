Mildred Magneson, 95, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Mildred Magneson
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 14, 2023
Time:10:00 a.m. 
Location:Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 13, 2023
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In Mildred's name for furture use 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

