|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mildred (Mickey) Drake
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 2, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|First Christian Church - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.(The family will not be present at any particular time on Friday)
|Memorials:
|In her name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Mount Ayr
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
