Mildred (Mickey) Drake
Service:Funeral
Name:Mildred (Mickey) Drake 
Age:85 
From:Mount Ayr, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 2, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:First Christian Church - Mount Ayr 
Visitation Location:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 1, 2021 
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.(The family will not be present at any particular time on Friday)
Memorials:In her name to be decided 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Mount Ayr 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

