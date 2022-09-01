Mildred Murphy
Service: Visitation
Name: Mildred Murphy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Barnard, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00pm
Visitation End: 7:00pm
Memorials: To any local charity in Mildred's name
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: A Private Family graveside will be held at a later date.
Notes: Mrs. Murphy will be cremated following the visitation.

