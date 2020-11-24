Marjorie Shellito
Service:  Graveside services
Name: 

 Mildred Shellito

Pronunciation: shell-E-toe
Age:  88
From:  St. Joseph, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Time:  3:00 pm
Location:  Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Benton Church Cemetery
Notes: 

