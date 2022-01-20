Mildred Nelson
Service: Funeral service
Name: Mildred Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From: Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 24, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Lenox Christian Church, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Mildred passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Lenox Care Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

