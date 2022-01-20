|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Mildred Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Lenox Christian Church, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Mildred passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Mildred (Wright) Nelson, 95, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
