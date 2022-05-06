Service: Funeral
Name: Minnie Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Tarkio, MO
Previous: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Monday, May 9
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 9
Visitation Start: 9 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: Atchison County Rescue or Hamburg Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Grange Hall Cemetery - rural Rock Port, MO
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

