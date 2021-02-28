Misty M. Otte, 47, Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Misty M. Otte
|Pronunciation:
|aughty
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Essex, IA
|Previous:
|Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 6, 2021
|Time:
|funeral time is pending
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 5, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 am to 6 pm Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|6 pm to 8 pm the family will be present
|Memorials:
|Essex Fire and Rescue, New Market Fire and Rescue, Clarinda Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
|Notes:
Casual dress is requested by the family and feel free to wear your favorite sports team jerseys.
Misty was a Hawkeye and Chiefs Fan.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
