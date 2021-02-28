Misty M. Otte, 47, Essex, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Misty M. Otte
Pronunciation: aughty
Age: 47
From: Essex, IA
Previous: Clarinda, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021
Time:funeral time is pending
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, March 5, 2021
Visitation Start: 10 am to 6 pm Open Visitation
Visitation End: 6 pm to 8 pm the family will be present
Memorials:Essex Fire and Rescue, New Market Fire and Rescue, Clarinda Humane Society
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Notes:

Casual dress is requested by the family and feel free to wear your favorite sports team jerseys.

Misty was a Hawkeye and Chiefs Fan.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

