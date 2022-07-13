Mitch Gage
Service: Funeral
Name: Mitch Gage
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Onawa, Iowa
Previous: Emerson, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: City Light Church-Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: City Light Church, Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 2 PM
Memorials: to be established
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

