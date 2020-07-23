Mona Ballinger
Name:Mona Ballinger
Age:74
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, July 25
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Mona Ballinger, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Masks during the visitation are highly recommended by the family. Mona’s immediate family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial service following the visitation. The service will be recorded and posted to Mona's obituary page on the Roland Funeral Service website.

