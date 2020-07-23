|Service:
|Name:
|Mona Ballinger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 25
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mona Ballinger, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Mona Ballinger, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.