Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 78F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.