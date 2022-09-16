|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mozetta Margaret (Wendle) Baxter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Arkoe, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Mozetta passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2022, in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Mozetta M. Baxter, 97, Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18