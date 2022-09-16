Mozetta M. Baxter
Service:Funeral 
Name:Mozetta Margaret (Wendle) Baxter
Age:79 
From:Barnard, MO 
Previous:Arkoe, MO 
Day and Date:Monday, September 19, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church. 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 19, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Mozetta passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2022, in St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

