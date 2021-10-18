|Service:
|Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Mrs. Mary Louise Crees
|Pronunciation:
|Crease
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Corning
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Grant United Methodist Church, Grant, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Grant United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Grant, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|at the luncheon following the service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Grant United Methodist Church and/or Corning Specialty Care
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial will be at Pleasant Township Cemetery, Griswold, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mrs. Mary Louise Crees, 81, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
