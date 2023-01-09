|Service:
|Celebration of Life Serivce
|Name:
|Myrna Sorensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Lenox
|Previous:
|Prescott
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.m.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 11, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org)
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland at Quincy
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
