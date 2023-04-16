Myra Mullins
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Myra Mullins 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65 
From: Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday - April 20, 2023 
Time: 11:00 AM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - April 20, 2023 
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM 
Visitation End: 11:00 AM With Family greeting Friends 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

