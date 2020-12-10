|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Myrna Penry Lombard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Arlington Cemetery, rural Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comGovernors proclamation states only 15 people may be in the funeral home at one time. Also only 30 people at the graveside service. Facial coverings will be required.
Myrna Penry Lombard, 76, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
