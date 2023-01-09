Myrna Sorensen, 81, of Prescott, formerly of Lenox
Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Myrna Sorensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Lenox
Previous:Prescott
Day and Date:Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time:10:30 A.m.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org)
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland at Quincy
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

