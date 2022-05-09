Myrna Weaver
Service: Memorial
Name: Myrna Weaver
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Waupaca, WI
Previous: Carson and Oakland, IA 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Macedonia, IA Cemetery
Notes:

(Same location, date & time as for her sister Delores Lewis)

Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644760/myrna-jane-weaver/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.