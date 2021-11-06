|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Myron Morrical
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Hastings, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Strahan United Methodist Church - rural Hastings
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Myron passed away November 5, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Condolences may be shared his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Myron Morrical, 69, Hastings, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
