Service: Funeral
Name: Myron Morrical
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Hastings, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Strahan United Methodist Church - rural Hastings
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Myron passed away November 5, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Condolences may be shared his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

