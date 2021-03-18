|Service:
|Memorial Services with Masonic Rites
|Name:
|Myron Shires
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Weslaco, Texas
|Previous:
|Prescott, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 A.M. - Family receiving friends
|Visitation End:
|10:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|"In Lieu of Flowers", memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be established at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Carl Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Myron Shires, 76, of Weslaco, Texas
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.