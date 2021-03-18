Myron Shires, 76, Weslaco, Texas, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Memorial Services with Masonic Rites
Name:Myron Shires
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Weslaco, Texas
Previous:Prescott, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, March 22, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 22, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. - Family receiving friends
Visitation End:10:00 A.M.
Memorials:"In Lieu of Flowers", memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be established at a later date
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Carl Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

