N. Marie (Delaney) Richie Simmons, 85, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Graveside 
Name:N. Marie (Delaney) Richie Simmons
Age:85
Previous:Prescott, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Memorials:Accura Healthcare of Stanton
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

