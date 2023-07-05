Nan (Gauthier) McCreary, 81, of Houston, Texas
Service:Graveside Services
Name:Nan (Gauthier) McCreary
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Houston, Texas
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 8,  2023
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Calvary, Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Nan's name, can be made to CanCare at https://www.cancare.org/donate or contact 713-461-0028
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

