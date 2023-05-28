|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Nancy Elizabeth Teague
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Memorials:
|MVP4LIFE 2900 S. 110 St. Suite 101 Omaha, NE 68144
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill, Rock Port.
Nancy Elizabeth Teague, 84, Omaha, Nebraska
Minter Funeral Chapel
