Nancy Elizabeth Teague
Service:, Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Nancy Elizabeth Teague
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location:Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials:MVP4LIFE 2900 S. 110 St. Suite 101 Omaha, NE 68144
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Greenhill, Rock Port.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

